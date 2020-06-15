All apartments in Brooklyn
977 52nd Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:36 AM

977 52nd Street

977 52nd Street · (201) 845-7300 ext. 206
Location

977 52nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11219
Borough Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 Room Floor-Through in Turn-Of-The-Century Limestone Building
Top floor in 2 story building with large Terrace in the back off Kitchen
Move-In Condition
Freshly Painted, Recently installed Wall-To-wall Carpeting throughout
Modern Kitchen with brand new Gas Wall Oven, Range Top and Hood
Modern Bathroom with Tub/Shower
Modern Apartment with some Old World Charm and Character
Thermo-Pane Windows throughout, all with Mini-Blinds
Near Express D Train, buses, shopping and restaurants
30 Minute commute to Manhattan
A few blocks away from Maimonides Hospital
Ideally suited for Quiet Professional Responsible Working Single or Couple
Available December 1, 2018 or sooner, if needed
Rent $1,900.00 per Month, plus One Month Security Deposit, References Required
Good Credit a Must
No Fee/Landlord, Heat Included
Please reply with FULL NAME, Contact Information, including best time to reach you, along with WHO and NUMBER of Occupants to live in Apartment
ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS OR PETS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 52nd Street have any available units?
977 52nd Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 977 52nd Street have?
Some of 977 52nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
977 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 977 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 977 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 977 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 977 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 977 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 977 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 977 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 977 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 977 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 977 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 977 52nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 977 52nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
