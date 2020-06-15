977 52nd Street

Amenities
5 Room Floor-Through in Turn-Of-The-Century Limestone Building
Top floor in 2 story building with large Terrace in the back off Kitchen
Move-In Condition
Freshly Painted, Recently installed Wall-To-wall Carpeting throughout
Modern Kitchen with brand new Gas Wall Oven, Range Top and Hood
Modern Bathroom with Tub/Shower
Modern Apartment with some Old World Charm and Character
Thermo-Pane Windows throughout, all with Mini-Blinds
Near Express D Train, buses, shopping and restaurants
30 Minute commute to Manhattan
A few blocks away from Maimonides Hospital
Ideally suited for Quiet Professional Responsible Working Single or Couple
Available December 1, 2018 or sooner, if needed
Rent $1,900.00 per Month, plus One Month Security Deposit, References Required
Good Credit a Must
No Fee/Landlord, Heat Included
Please reply with FULL NAME, Contact Information, including best time to reach you, along with WHO and NUMBER of Occupants to live in Apartment
ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS OR PETS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED!