977 52nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 Room Floor-Through in Turn-Of-The-Century Limestone Building

Top floor in 2 story building with large Terrace in the back off Kitchen

Move-In Condition

Freshly Painted, Recently installed Wall-To-wall Carpeting throughout

Modern Kitchen with brand new Gas Wall Oven, Range Top and Hood

Modern Bathroom with Tub/Shower

Modern Apartment with some Old World Charm and Character

Thermo-Pane Windows throughout, all with Mini-Blinds

Near Express D Train, buses, shopping and restaurants

30 Minute commute to Manhattan

A few blocks away from Maimonides Hospital

Ideally suited for Quiet Professional Responsible Working Single or Couple

Available December 1, 2018 or sooner, if needed

Rent $1,900.00 per Month, plus One Month Security Deposit, References Required

Good Credit a Must

No Fee/Landlord, Heat Included

Please reply with FULL NAME, Contact Information, including best time to reach you, along with WHO and NUMBER of Occupants to live in Apartment

ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS OR PETS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED!