BEAUTIFUL AND BRIGHT two bedroom with office on tree-lined Noble Street in Greenpoint's Historic District. Stretching 22 feet wide, this turn-of-the-century home offers ample living space, hardwood floors, high ceilings and gracious closet space. Features include windowed kitchen, eight windows total, six closets, and two pantries. Close to Greenpoint G subway stop, Transmitter Park, and wonderful shops and restaurants on Franklin Street. Sorry no pets. Utilities not included.