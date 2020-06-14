961 Madison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

Welcome to 961 Madison, a masterful and painstakingly well thought out boutique no fee, pet friendly rental building with the finest attention to detail. This beautiful 2 (king and queen size bedroom ), 1 bathroom apartment features a lavish private backyard with condo ready finishes.



Spacious backyard allows residence to entertain guest at their pleasure and enjoy the fresh air throughout all seasons.



Features included are dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, In unit washer & dryer, private back yard, virtual doorman, ductless AC units, spacious bedrooms & large closet space. Tenants also have access to a private roof deck.



This building is minutes from the J & Z line and borders the Bushwick/Bed-Stuy neighborhood. See this space for yourself and you'll fall in love. Please call for appt. after viewing the link below.



VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:

https://geocv.com/961madisonst1f