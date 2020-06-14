All apartments in Brooklyn
961 Madison Street
961 Madison Street

961 Madison Street · (347) 860-0582
Location

961 Madison Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

doorman
Welcome to 961 Madison, a masterful and painstakingly well thought out boutique no fee, pet friendly rental building with the finest attention to detail. This beautiful 2 (king and queen size bedroom ), 1 bathroom apartment features a lavish private backyard with condo ready finishes.

Spacious backyard allows residence to entertain guest at their pleasure and enjoy the fresh air throughout all seasons.

Features included are dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, In unit washer & dryer, private back yard, virtual doorman, ductless AC units, spacious bedrooms & large closet space. Tenants also have access to a private roof deck.

This building is minutes from the J & Z line and borders the Bushwick/Bed-Stuy neighborhood. See this space for yourself and you'll fall in love. Please call for appt. after viewing the link below.

VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:
https://geocv.com/961madisonst1f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Madison Street have any available units?
961 Madison Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 961 Madison Street have?
Some of 961 Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
961 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 961 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 961 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 961 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 961 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 961 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 961 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 961 Madison Street has units with air conditioning.
