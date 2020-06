Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator rent controlled

Amazing No Fee 3 bedroom with balcony on the 5th floor of an elevator building. Views!Vacant and available asapEmail me for video and accessFeatures include:-Large windows Excellent light and great views of the bridge-Elevator-Balcony-Excellent Light-Washer dryer-Dishwasher-Hardwood floors-Central air and heat-Video Intercom-Rent Stabilized1 block to Bedford Avenue, Domino Park, lots of restaurants, bars and shoppingL train at Bedford, March J/M/Z or Ferry access