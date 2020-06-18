All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

927 Putnam Avenue

927 Putnam Avenue · (646) 573-0323
Location

927 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gut-Renovated spacious 3BD/1BA with high ceilings, multiple exposures and ample closets throughout. All 3 bedrooms are similar size can fit queen size beds. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel fridge, stove, and microwave. ??Huge living room with 5 windows, space for dining table, home office and couches. In the roomy bathroom, you'll find classic basket weave tile.

?The building offers common backyard and roof access, plus laundry facilities in the basement. Pets and guarantors allowed. The J/M/Z trains at Gates are 3 blocks away.,Gut-Renovated spacious 3BD/1BA with high ceilings, multiple exposures and ample closets throughout. All 3 bedrooms are similar size can fit queen size beds. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel fridge, stove, and microwave.

Huge living room with 5 windows, space for dining table, home office and couches. In the roomy bathroom, you'll find classic basket weave tile. Control your own heat in the apartment.
?The building offers common backyard and roof access, plus laundry facilities in the basement. Pets and guarantors allowed. The J/M/Z trains at Gates are 3 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
927 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 927 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 927 Putnam Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
927 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 Putnam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 927 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 927 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 927 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Putnam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 927 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 927 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 927 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
