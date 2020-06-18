927 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gut-Renovated spacious 3BD/1BA with high ceilings, multiple exposures and ample closets throughout. All 3 bedrooms are similar size can fit queen size beds. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel fridge, stove, and microwave. ??Huge living room with 5 windows, space for dining table, home office and couches. In the roomy bathroom, you'll find classic basket weave tile.



?The building offers common backyard and roof access, plus laundry facilities in the basement. Pets and guarantors allowed. The J/M/Z trains at Gates are 3 blocks away.,Gut-Renovated spacious 3BD/1BA with high ceilings, multiple exposures and ample closets throughout. All 3 bedrooms are similar size can fit queen size beds. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel fridge, stove, and microwave.



Huge living room with 5 windows, space for dining table, home office and couches. In the roomy bathroom, you'll find classic basket weave tile. Control your own heat in the apartment.

?The building offers common backyard and roof access, plus laundry facilities in the basement. Pets and guarantors allowed. The J/M/Z trains at Gates are 3 blocks away.