Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very large and recently renovated two bedroom floor-through apartment in Clinton Hill. This unit comes equipped with beautiful hardwood flooring modern kitchen and stylish finishes throughout. Also included is an Electolux in-unit washer and dryer as well as dishwasher. Bedrooms are large and can easily fit queen beds and full size furniture with great closet space.Heat and hot water are included.Pet friendlyGuarantors welcome1 months broker fee due at signing.