912 Eastern Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Welcome to this one of a kind luxurious 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Garden Duplex in a completely renovated brownstone. This lower level duplex has plenty of space with over 2,300 sq. ft. - A true must See! Completely Renovated with modern finishes, a large living room, large open fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and stone counter top. Custom designed full bathrooms, large bedrooms with lots of closet space in each room, central air and large windows which provides tons of natural light during the day! Conveniently located 2 blocks from the 3/4/5 and the express bus for an easy commute. This charming tree lined neighborhood offers plenty of coffee shops, restaurants, bars, groceries, banking, CITI bikes and much more.