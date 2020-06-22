All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 912 Eastern Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
912 Eastern Parkway
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

912 Eastern Parkway

912 Eastern Parkway · (347) 243-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

912 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Welcome to this one of a kind luxurious 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Garden Duplex in a completely renovated brownstone. This lower level duplex has plenty of space with over 2,300 sq. ft. - A true must See! Completely Renovated with modern finishes, a large living room, large open fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and stone counter top. Custom designed full bathrooms, large bedrooms with lots of closet space in each room, central air and large windows which provides tons of natural light during the day! Conveniently located 2 blocks from the 3/4/5 and the express bus for an easy commute. This charming tree lined neighborhood offers plenty of coffee shops, restaurants, bars, groceries, banking, CITI bikes and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
912 Eastern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 912 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 912 Eastern Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
912 Eastern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 912 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 912 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 912 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 912 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 Eastern Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 912 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 912 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 912 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Eastern Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 912 Eastern Parkway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 912 Eastern Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity