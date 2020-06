Amenities

2-bedroom 1.5 bathroom beautiful super spacious apartment in a well-kept coop building 1 block away from 2 & 5 trains and Brooklyn Junction. Brand new elevator and brand new laundry room in basement. In addition to a full bathroom there is also a master bathroom with stand-up shower and sink. 3 large closets in the entrance hallway. Each of the bedrooms has a closet. Kitchen has a dishwasher among other stainless steel appliances. Washer-dryer hookup. Modern lighting fixtures. Available for viewings if you come with a mask. Please call or message if you have any questions.