Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Private Outdoor Space!! Welcome to this spacious one bedroom, one bathroom home with washer/dryer and central AC located in a magnificent barrel front townhouse in Crown Heights! Upon entering this unit through your private entrance, you are greeted into a large living room that is open to your beautifully renovated kitchen which has gorgeous marble counters. The large bedroom is tucked away in the back of the unit and has double windows and a wall of closets. The bathroom has also been beautifully renovated. Best part of all is your private outdoor space in the backyard! Available Immediately! Sorry no pets.