896 Lafayette Ave

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/YoFDVTzVuO4
Did you know Bed-Stuy has been featured in several songs from large stars such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dog, Notorious B.I.G., Halsey?
Key Features:
- Short walk to Herbert Von King Park and all the happening restaurants/bars in the surrounding area and nearby Bushwick
- J train at Kosciuszko Street
- Windows in every room
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Entrance into apartment is from street level (see photo of the building)
- Built out duplex
- Pets are case by case
Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app
Unit Amenities:
- Hardwood floors
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5683594)