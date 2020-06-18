All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:45 AM

896 Lafayette Ave

896 Lafayette Avenue · (347) 427-5396
Location

896 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/YoFDVTzVuO4

Did you know Bed-Stuy has been featured in several songs from large stars such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dog, Notorious B.I.G., Halsey?

Key Features:
- Short walk to Herbert Von King Park and all the happening restaurants/bars in the surrounding area and nearby Bushwick
- J train at Kosciuszko Street
- Windows in every room
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Entrance into apartment is from street level (see photo of the building)
- Built out duplex
- Pets are case by case

Unit Amenities:
- Hardwood floors
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 896 Lafayette Ave have any available units?
896 Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 896 Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 896 Lafayette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 896 Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
896 Lafayette Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 896 Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 896 Lafayette Ave is pet friendly.
Does 896 Lafayette Ave offer parking?
No, 896 Lafayette Ave does not offer parking.
Does 896 Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 896 Lafayette Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 896 Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 896 Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 896 Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 896 Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 896 Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 896 Lafayette Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 896 Lafayette Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 896 Lafayette Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
