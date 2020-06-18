896 Lafayette Ave

Amenities

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!



Video Tour: https://youtu.be/YoFDVTzVuO4



Did you know Bed-Stuy has been featured in several songs from large stars such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dog, Notorious B.I.G., Halsey?



Key Features:

- Short walk to Herbert Von King Park and all the happening restaurants/bars in the surrounding area and nearby Bushwick

- J train at Kosciuszko Street

- Windows in every room

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Entrance into apartment is from street level (see photo of the building)

- Built out duplex

- Pets are case by case



Unit Amenities:

- Hardwood floors

- Stainless steel appliances

- High Ceilings

- Washer/Dryer in Unit



No Pets Allowed



