8812 19th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently finished 3 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment in Bath Beach, Brooklyn, right off the Belt Prkwy. Ample living room with an open kitchen setting, hardwood floors throughout entire unit, except the bathroom. Granite, marble, and tiled finishes in the bathroom and kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances, voice intercom, security cameras, proper heating. This unit has VAST amounts of closet space. This entire building has been GUT RENOVATED. Everything is brand new. Be one of the first to live in this neat spot!Easy access to the D train.