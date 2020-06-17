All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 8812 19th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
8812 19th Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

8812 19th Avenue

8812 19th Avenue · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

8812 19th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214
Bath Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently finished 3 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment in Bath Beach, Brooklyn, right off the Belt Prkwy. Ample living room with an open kitchen setting, hardwood floors throughout entire unit, except the bathroom. Granite, marble, and tiled finishes in the bathroom and kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances, voice intercom, security cameras, proper heating. This unit has VAST amounts of closet space. This entire building has been GUT RENOVATED. Everything is brand new. Be one of the first to live in this neat spot!Easy access to the D train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 19th Avenue have any available units?
8812 19th Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8812 19th Avenue have?
Some of 8812 19th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8812 19th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8812 19th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 8812 19th Avenue offer parking?
No, 8812 19th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8812 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8812 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8812 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8812 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8812 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8812 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8812 19th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8812 19th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8812 19th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity