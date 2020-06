Amenities

Amazing huge 3 bedroom apartment in the best part of Greenpoint Franklin and Oak!Everything is nearby all the best restaurants, shops, cafes + Greenpoint subway, NYC Ferry and McCarren park!All bedrooms have windows and will fit and queen size bed. Living room is very spacious. Kitchen is fully equipped and has a dishwasher. Great natural light all day, hardwood floors, high ceilings.Heat and hot water included, small pets ok.Available for virtual showings only.