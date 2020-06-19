All apartments in Brooklyn
8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor

8711 5th Avenue ·
Location

8711 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A beautiful spacious one bedroom apartment all custom renovated with cherry wood floors, real maple wood raised panel extra tall kitchen cabinets and imported tiled floor and back splash, fully tiled bathroom with 3 way make up mirror, 9 ft tall ceilings and closets, wired for cable, breaker panel box inside apartment, own thermostat, intercom, back private patio plus fenced in private back yard, near all buses, train and shopping. Tenant pays on heat and hot water the average per month should be around $60 for heat, cooking and hot water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor have any available units?
8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor have?
Some of 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor currently offering any rent specials?
8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor pet-friendly?
No, 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor offer parking?
No, 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor does not offer parking.
Does 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor have a pool?
No, 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor does not have a pool.
Does 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor have accessible units?
No, 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor does not have units with air conditioning.
