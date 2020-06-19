8711 5th Avenue, #Ground floor

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

A beautiful spacious one bedroom apartment all custom renovated with cherry wood floors, real maple wood raised panel extra tall kitchen cabinets and imported tiled floor and back splash, fully tiled bathroom with 3 way make up mirror, 9 ft tall ceilings and closets, wired for cable, breaker panel box inside apartment, own thermostat, intercom, back private patio plus fenced in private back yard, near all buses, train and shopping. Tenant pays on heat and hot water the average per month should be around $60 for heat, cooking and hot water.