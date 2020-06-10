All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2

87 South Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

87 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sun flooded one-bedroom apartment in a charming brownstone with pre-war details. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, large en-suite windowed bathroom, windowed kitchen, and good closet space. One flight up from the stoop, close proximity to shops, restaurants, BAM, and Fort Greene Park is one block away. Close to multiple subways: C & G lines are on the same block and the Atlantic Ave Station 2, 3, 4, 5, Q, N, D, M, N, R, and LIRR only 5 minutes away. No pets please, available June 1st. I V E Y N O R T H

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 have any available units?
87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
