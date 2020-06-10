87 South Portland Avenue, Apt 2

Amenities

Sun flooded one-bedroom apartment in a charming brownstone with pre-war details. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, large en-suite windowed bathroom, windowed kitchen, and good closet space. One flight up from the stoop, close proximity to shops, restaurants, BAM, and Fort Greene Park is one block away. Close to multiple subways: C & G lines are on the same block and the Atlantic Ave Station 2, 3, 4, 5, Q, N, D, M, N, R, and LIRR only 5 minutes away. No pets please, available June 1st. I V E Y N O R T H