863 Knickerbocker Ave

NO FEE! NEWLY RENOVATED Spacious 2 Bedroom in the heart of Bushwick near the L train, Irving Square park and plenty of hip cafes & bars like father knows best, Routine, Nowadays and more This gorgeous spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath is located in a well kept very private small 2 family home. The unit features wide plank hardwood flooring, Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and marble backslash. The bathroom is a stunner with stylish marble tiles. Large living room, 2 large bedrooms, and tons of closet space! Available May 1st, Guarantors allowed and pets on approval.