863 Knickerbocker Ave
863 Knickerbocker Ave

863 Knickerbocker Avenue · (347) 243-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

863 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
NO FEE! NEWLY RENOVATED Spacious 2 Bedroom in the heart of Bushwick near the L train, Irving Square park and plenty of hip cafes & bars like father knows best, Routine, Nowadays and more This gorgeous spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath is located in a well kept very private small 2 family home. The unit features wide plank hardwood flooring, Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and marble backslash. The bathroom is a stunner with stylish marble tiles. Large living room, 2 large bedrooms, and tons of closet space! Available May 1st, Guarantors allowed and pets on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Knickerbocker Ave have any available units?
863 Knickerbocker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 863 Knickerbocker Ave have?
Some of 863 Knickerbocker Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Knickerbocker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
863 Knickerbocker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Knickerbocker Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 Knickerbocker Ave is pet friendly.
Does 863 Knickerbocker Ave offer parking?
No, 863 Knickerbocker Ave does not offer parking.
Does 863 Knickerbocker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 Knickerbocker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Knickerbocker Ave have a pool?
No, 863 Knickerbocker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 863 Knickerbocker Ave have accessible units?
No, 863 Knickerbocker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Knickerbocker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 Knickerbocker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 863 Knickerbocker Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 863 Knickerbocker Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
