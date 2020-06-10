All apartments in Brooklyn
840 Fulton Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

840 Fulton Street

840 Fulton St · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

840 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$4,263

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
doorman
gym
bike storage
internet access
new construction
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful Luxury Two Bedroom Apartment Available 7/15!

Apartment 204 is a two-bedroom home featuring an open spacious layout. Central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows with built-in solar shades round out the offering.

Newly constructed in 2018, 840 Fulton Street consists of 31 luxury studio, 1 and 2-bedroom rentals spread between 6 residential floors and 2 amenity floors. The building is situated at the intersection of three of Brooklyn's most vibrant residential enclaves, Clinton Hill, Prospect Heights, and Fort Greene, surrounded by an impressive culinary and art scene and in close proximity to bars, coffee shops, entertainment, and nightlife. The A, C, G and the 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, R and W at Atlantic Ave Barclays Center are a short stroll from the property.

Apartment features:
* Two bedroom
* Floor-to-ceiling windows
* Built-in solar shades
* Western exposure
* Ample closet space
* Bosch stacked washer and dryer
* Central heating and air conditioning

Kitchen features:
* Stainless steel appliances
* Dishwasher
* Microwave

Bathroom features:
* Heated floors
* Porcelain wall tiles

Building Amenities:
* ButterflyMX Virtual Doorman
* Package room
* Residents' Lounge with WiFi, ping-pong table and kitchenette
* Fitness center
* Furnished roof terrace with sweeping Manhattan and Brooklyn views
* Bicycle storage
* Additional storage lockers available for rent

- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Photos are of a similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Fulton Street have any available units?
840 Fulton Street has a unit available for $4,263 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 840 Fulton Street have?
Some of 840 Fulton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 840 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 840 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 840 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 840 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 Fulton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 840 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 840 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 840 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Fulton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 840 Fulton Street has units with air conditioning.
