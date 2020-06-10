Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar doorman gym bike storage internet access new construction

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful Luxury Two Bedroom Apartment Available 7/15!



Apartment 204 is a two-bedroom home featuring an open spacious layout. Central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows with built-in solar shades round out the offering.



Newly constructed in 2018, 840 Fulton Street consists of 31 luxury studio, 1 and 2-bedroom rentals spread between 6 residential floors and 2 amenity floors. The building is situated at the intersection of three of Brooklyn's most vibrant residential enclaves, Clinton Hill, Prospect Heights, and Fort Greene, surrounded by an impressive culinary and art scene and in close proximity to bars, coffee shops, entertainment, and nightlife. The A, C, G and the 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, R and W at Atlantic Ave Barclays Center are a short stroll from the property.



Apartment features:

* Two bedroom

* Floor-to-ceiling windows

* Built-in solar shades

* Western exposure

* Ample closet space

* Bosch stacked washer and dryer

* Central heating and air conditioning



Kitchen features:

* Stainless steel appliances

* Dishwasher

* Microwave



Bathroom features:

* Heated floors

* Porcelain wall tiles



Building Amenities:

* ButterflyMX Virtual Doorman

* Package room

* Residents' Lounge with WiFi, ping-pong table and kitchenette

* Fitness center

* Furnished roof terrace with sweeping Manhattan and Brooklyn views

* Bicycle storage

* Additional storage lockers available for rent



- Equal Housing Opportunity

- Photos are of a similar unit