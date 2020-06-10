All apartments in Brooklyn
84 North 9th Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:22 AM

84 North 9th Street

84 North 9th Street · (646) 606-2022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84 North 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
2 Bedroom, one nursery one bath. Apartment flooded with light. oversized windows throughout , loft ceilings, beautiful wood floors, 3 closets, and wide hallways in super prime Williamsburg location. Free wi-fi and laundry room on every floor. pet friendly, roof deck with panoramic views of Manhattan's skyline, one train stop from Manhattan, and a few minutes to the L train. Across the Street from the brand new Hoxton Hotel. A few minutes from Whole Foods and the Waterfront Promenade. Great living in one of the great neighborhoods of Brooklyn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 North 9th Street have any available units?
84 North 9th Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 North 9th Street have?
Some of 84 North 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 North 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
84 North 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 North 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 North 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 84 North 9th Street offer parking?
No, 84 North 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 84 North 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 North 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 North 9th Street have a pool?
No, 84 North 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 84 North 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 84 North 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84 North 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 North 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 North 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 North 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
