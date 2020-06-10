84 North 9th Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom, one nursery one bath. Apartment flooded with light. oversized windows throughout , loft ceilings, beautiful wood floors, 3 closets, and wide hallways in super prime Williamsburg location. Free wi-fi and laundry room on every floor. pet friendly, roof deck with panoramic views of Manhattan's skyline, one train stop from Manhattan, and a few minutes to the L train. Across the Street from the brand new Hoxton Hotel. A few minutes from Whole Foods and the Waterfront Promenade. Great living in one of the great neighborhoods of Brooklyn.