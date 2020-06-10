Amenities

*Advertised rent is net effective*



One Month Free ($5,538 net - $6,000 gross)



Welcome to 800 Union St.



This outstandingly beautiful, sunny, south facing two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, offers all the comforts you need in an ideally located modern building in the heart of Park slope.



Offering a contemporary design, and a plethora of amenities within the building, makes this the ideal place to call home.



Features and Amenities Include:



-Doorman

-Elevator

-In Unit Washer and Dryer

-Rooftop with Panoramic Views of Manhattan/Brooklyn

-Grills and Fire Pit in Rooftop

-Lounge with Flat-screen, Billiards Table and Catering Kitchen

-Fitness room

-Children's Playroom

-Bike Storage (fee)

-Storage Cages (fee)

-Pet Spa

-Stroller Room



*Gross rent is $6,000 with one month free on a 13 month lease*



*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request