800 Union St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

800 Union St

800 Union Street · (917) 691-5608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$5,538

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
*Advertised rent is net effective*

One Month Free ($5,538 net - $6,000 gross)

Welcome to 800 Union St.

This outstandingly beautiful, sunny, south facing two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, offers all the comforts you need in an ideally located modern building in the heart of Park slope.

Offering a contemporary design, and a plethora of amenities within the building, makes this the ideal place to call home.

Features and Amenities Include:

-Doorman
-Elevator
-In Unit Washer and Dryer
-Rooftop with Panoramic Views of Manhattan/Brooklyn
-Grills and Fire Pit in Rooftop
-Lounge with Flat-screen, Billiards Table and Catering Kitchen
-Fitness room
-Children's Playroom
-Bike Storage (fee)
-Storage Cages (fee)
-Pet Spa
-Stroller Room

*Gross rent is $6,000 with one month free on a 13 month lease*

*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Union St have any available units?
800 Union St has a unit available for $5,538 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Union St have?
Some of 800 Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
800 Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Union St is pet friendly.
Does 800 Union St offer parking?
No, 800 Union St does not offer parking.
Does 800 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Union St have a pool?
No, 800 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 800 Union St have accessible units?
No, 800 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Union St have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Union St does not have units with air conditioning.
