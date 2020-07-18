All apartments in Brooklyn
800 Empire Blvd 3F

800 Empire Boulevard · (718) 930-5653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Empire Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11213
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
New Development - Crown Heights Area - Property Id: 244861

No Fee Listing - Available Immediately
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with balcony space for rent in a brand new development in Crown Heights Area. The unit features an all in one-unit washer and dryer, microwave, stove and refrigerator, Both bedrooms are spacious can fit up to a Queens size bedrooms set.

Open house by appt only
Monday - Friday - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm - by appt only!!!!
Saturday - Sunday - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - by appt only!!!!

Amenities
Elevator
Rooftop

Parking is available for $250.00. Located within close proximity to 3 and 4 lines travel time to downtown/ midtown is approximately 30 minutes and Downtown, Brooklyn is 24 minutes. Located within close proximity to Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza and Botanical Garden.

First and security required at lease signing
Pets allowed on a case by case basis

Act today set-up your own personal tour today!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/800-empire-blvd-brooklyn-ny-unit-3f/244861
Property Id 244861

(RLNE5942294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Empire Blvd 3F have any available units?
800 Empire Blvd 3F has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Empire Blvd 3F have?
Some of 800 Empire Blvd 3F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Empire Blvd 3F currently offering any rent specials?
800 Empire Blvd 3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Empire Blvd 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Empire Blvd 3F is pet friendly.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 3F offer parking?
Yes, 800 Empire Blvd 3F offers parking.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 3F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Empire Blvd 3F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 3F have a pool?
No, 800 Empire Blvd 3F does not have a pool.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 3F have accessible units?
No, 800 Empire Blvd 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Empire Blvd 3F has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Empire Blvd 3F have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Empire Blvd 3F does not have units with air conditioning.
