80 Metropolitan Avenue

Rarely available this true two bedroom loft like apartment combines space and the high quality finishes and services of one of Williamsburg's premier condo buildings. The 10 Ft high ceilings, 1027 SF, chefs kitchen with built-in Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch/Miele appliances, marble finishes, polished Caesarstone counter-tops, Lacquer and Glass Cabinetry with Wenge details a soaking tub and Grohe rain shower and Asko washer/dryer all make this a spectacular apartment to call home. Located in the center of New York's most exciting neighborhood. Within a few blocks you will find the L, J, M and Z trains, the newly enhanced East River ferry, the East River State Park, Brooklyn Flea, and outstanding restaurants and shopping. Building amenities include Swimming Pool. Lounge, Gym, Bike Room, Roof Deck, Full-time Doorman and Cold Storage. Available immediately.