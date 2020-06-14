All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 80 Metropolitan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
80 Metropolitan Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:50 PM

80 Metropolitan Avenue

80 Metropolitan Avenue · (718) 422-2579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

80 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4P · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Rarely available this true two bedroom loft like apartment combines space and the high quality finishes and services of one of Williamsburg's premier condo buildings. The 10 Ft high ceilings, 1027 SF, chefs kitchen with built-in Liebherr refrigerator, Bosch/Miele appliances, marble finishes, polished Caesarstone counter-tops, Lacquer and Glass Cabinetry with Wenge details a soaking tub and Grohe rain shower and Asko washer/dryer all make this a spectacular apartment to call home. Located in the center of New York's most exciting neighborhood. Within a few blocks you will find the L, J, M and Z trains, the newly enhanced East River ferry, the East River State Park, Brooklyn Flea, and outstanding restaurants and shopping. Building amenities include Swimming Pool. Lounge, Gym, Bike Room, Roof Deck, Full-time Doorman and Cold Storage. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
80 Metropolitan Avenue has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Metropolitan Avenue have?
Some of 80 Metropolitan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
80 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 80 Metropolitan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 80 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 80 Metropolitan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 80 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Metropolitan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 80 Metropolitan Avenue has a pool.
Does 80 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 80 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 80 Metropolitan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity