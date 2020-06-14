80 Meserole St

Amenities

New to the market 80 Meserole is a recently developed building that has come to define Williamsburg living. With large apartments, a gym, a landscaped roof deck, a full laundry room, parking, storage and lounge you have everything you need at your fingertips.



This apartment has been converted into a two-bedroom. The queen bedroom plus additional furniture leave nice open space plans. The back yard views facing a luxury fully loaded kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a full-size refrigerator, oven, microwave and dishwasher will be having guests over till the late night.



Easy transportation with the L, J, M, Z, G trains all a few blocks away.



- Oversized Granite Countertops

- Deep Soaking Tubs

- Private Terrace

- Full Sized Modern Appliances

- Elevator

- Video Intercom System

- Washer/Dryer Room

- Additional Storage

- Bike Storage

- Rooftop Sun Deck

- 24 Hour Fitness Center

- Pet Friendly

- Poker / Yoga Room

- Media Room