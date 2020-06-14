80 Meserole St

Amenities
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*
New to the market 80 Meserole is a recently developed building that has come to define Williamsburg living. With large apartments, a gym, a landscaped roof deck, a full laundry room, parking, storage and lounge you have everything you need at your fingertips.
This apartment has been converted into a two-bedroom. The queen bedroom plus additional furniture leave nice open space plans. The back yard views facing a luxury fully loaded kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a full-size refrigerator, oven, microwave and dishwasher will be having guests over till the late night.
Easy transportation with the L, J, M, Z, G trains all a few blocks away.
Apartment & Building Features:
- Oversized Granite Countertops
- Deep Soaking Tubs
- Private Terrace
- Full Sized Modern Appliances
- Elevator
- Video Intercom System
- Washer/Dryer Room
- Additional Storage
- Bike Storage
- Rooftop Sun Deck
- 24 Hour Fitness Center
- Pet Friendly
- Poker / Yoga Room
- Media Room