Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

80 Meserole St

80 Meserole Street · (310) 666-5152
Location

80 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A2 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
yoga
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*

New to the market 80 Meserole is a recently developed building that has come to define Williamsburg living. With large apartments, a gym, a landscaped roof deck, a full laundry room, parking, storage and lounge you have everything you need at your fingertips.

This apartment has been converted into a two-bedroom. The queen bedroom plus additional furniture leave nice open space plans. The back yard views facing a luxury fully loaded kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a full-size refrigerator, oven, microwave and dishwasher will be having guests over till the late night.

Easy transportation with the L, J, M, Z, G trains all a few blocks away.

Apartment & Building Features:
- Oversized Granite Countertops
- Deep Soaking Tubs
- Private Terrace
- Full Sized Modern Appliances
- Elevator
- Video Intercom System
- Washer/Dryer Room
- Additional Storage
- Bike Storage
- Rooftop Sun Deck
- 24 Hour Fitness Center
- Pet Friendly
- Poker / Yoga Room
- Media Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Meserole St have any available units?
80 Meserole St has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Meserole St have?
Some of 80 Meserole St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Meserole St currently offering any rent specials?
80 Meserole St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Meserole St pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Meserole St is pet friendly.
Does 80 Meserole St offer parking?
Yes, 80 Meserole St does offer parking.
Does 80 Meserole St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Meserole St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Meserole St have a pool?
No, 80 Meserole St does not have a pool.
Does 80 Meserole St have accessible units?
No, 80 Meserole St does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Meserole St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Meserole St has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Meserole St have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Meserole St does not have units with air conditioning.
