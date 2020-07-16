80 Grand Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Clinton Hill. This great Clinton Hill home accepts pets (Cats only), and in-unit washer/dryer .The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, postwar, doorman, virtual_doorman, parttime_doorman, fulltime_doorman, elevator, walk_up, garage, parking_available, gym, fitness_facility, tennis, swimming_pool, storage_available, cold_storage, package_room, bike_room, attended_lobby, concierge, live_work, media_room, green_building, smoke_free, guarantors, landmark, gifts, air_rights, copurchase, lounge, parents, childrens_playroom, sublets, senior_community, pied_a_terre, community_recreation_facilities, mixed_use, full_service, new_dev, livein_super, landlease, FIOS Available, laundry_in_building. G and C trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Clinton Hill apartment before your competitors do!