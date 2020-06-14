8 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Welcome home to your luxurious 1 bedroom, 1 full-size bath with majestic views and plenty of natural sunlight to spare. This condo is loaded with all the top amenities: modern lobby, gym, laundry room, access to panoramic city views on the rooftop garden, a bike room, a smart intercom system, cold storage, and an on-site superintendent. Located just one story below the penthouse level, find high-end finishes and appliances, majestic picture-window views throughout. The open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, as well as Caesarstone counters and backsplash. Relax in your private deep soaking tub and sparkling newly painted bathroom. The living area is very functional and sizable which can even serve as a guest room. You close to Fort Greene Park, with its weekly Farmer's Market, as well as two blocks to popular Myrtle Avenue where you'll find coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping. Also find ample public transportation options like the B57/B69/B62 bus lines only one block away, a CitiBike station, and a short distance to the F train at York, and the A, C, F &R lines at Jay St-MetroTech, the B, D, Q & N at Dekalb Ave, as well as the G train at Clinton-Washington Ave. Enjoy newly opened Wegman's grocery store and mall to be coming soon. You're just 20 minutes away to Manhattan via ferry which is conveniently located across the street.



$2600 for 1-year lease. $2550 for 2-year lease. $250 board application fee plus $500 refundable deposit for move-in/ move out



* Percentage off rent for first 2 months