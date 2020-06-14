All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
8 Vanderbilt Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

8 Vanderbilt Avenue

8 Vanderbilt Ave · (917) 304-2929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Clinton Hill
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

8 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-D · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Welcome home to your luxurious 1 bedroom, 1 full-size bath with majestic views and plenty of natural sunlight to spare. This condo is loaded with all the top amenities: modern lobby, gym, laundry room, access to panoramic city views on the rooftop garden, a bike room, a smart intercom system, cold storage, and an on-site superintendent. Located just one story below the penthouse level, find high-end finishes and appliances, majestic picture-window views throughout. The open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, as well as Caesarstone counters and backsplash. Relax in your private deep soaking tub and sparkling newly painted bathroom. The living area is very functional and sizable which can even serve as a guest room. You close to Fort Greene Park, with its weekly Farmer's Market, as well as two blocks to popular Myrtle Avenue where you'll find coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping. Also find ample public transportation options like the B57/B69/B62 bus lines only one block away, a CitiBike station, and a short distance to the F train at York, and the A, C, F &R lines at Jay St-MetroTech, the B, D, Q & N at Dekalb Ave, as well as the G train at Clinton-Washington Ave. Enjoy newly opened Wegman's grocery store and mall to be coming soon. You're just 20 minutes away to Manhattan via ferry which is conveniently located across the street.

$2600 for 1-year lease. $2550 for 2-year lease. $250 board application fee plus $500 refundable deposit for move-in/ move out

* Percentage off rent for first 2 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
8 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 8 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8 Vanderbilt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 8 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
No, 8 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 8 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
