All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 794 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
794 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 AM

794 Manhattan Avenue

794 Manhattan Avenue · (212) 555-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

794 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Just one flight up to this spacious one bedroom home right in the middle of all of the action Greenpoint has to offer. The home has high ceilings and other pre-war charm such as a stamped ceiling. It also features a renovated, windowed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a spacious bedroom, which has two closets with additional storage above, a large living room and even a place to put a dining table or desk. The building is convenient to all the shopping, dining and night life you'll ever need. It also close to the subway and even the ferry to Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
794 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 794 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 794 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
794 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 794 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 794 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
No, 794 Manhattan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 794 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 794 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 794 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 794 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 794 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 794 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 794 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 794 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 794 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 794 Manhattan Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity