794 Manhattan Avenue

Just one flight up to this spacious one bedroom home right in the middle of all of the action Greenpoint has to offer. The home has high ceilings and other pre-war charm such as a stamped ceiling. It also features a renovated, windowed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a spacious bedroom, which has two closets with additional storage above, a large living room and even a place to put a dining table or desk. The building is convenient to all the shopping, dining and night life you'll ever need. It also close to the subway and even the ferry to Manhattan.