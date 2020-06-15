Amenities

Introducing 793 Sterling Place, a charming, recently renovated multi-family in the heart of bustling Crown Heights. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home was completely re-imagined and renovated to fit today's modern lifestyle. Detailed in natural oak flooring throughout, the open kitchen/living space is highlighted by custom white shaker cabinetry, granite countertops and full Frigidaire appliance package. The south facing living room provides beautiful natural light providing a perfect space for an open living/kitchen environment. White glossy tiles & a matte marble finish compliments bathroom details for both bedrooms. The larger garden facing bedroom can accommodate a king sized bed while utilizing the second room as a perfect home office or second bedroom. 793 Sterling Place is conveniently located between coveted Nostrand & Rogers Avenue providing easy access to local neighborhood restaurants, cafes, shops and transportation (S, 2, 3, 4, 5).