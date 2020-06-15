All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:07 AM

793 Sterling Place

793 Sterling Place · (212) 500-7081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

793 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Introducing 793 Sterling Place, a charming, recently renovated multi-family in the heart of bustling Crown Heights. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home was completely re-imagined and renovated to fit today's modern lifestyle. Detailed in natural oak flooring throughout, the open kitchen/living space is highlighted by custom white shaker cabinetry, granite countertops and full Frigidaire appliance package. The south facing living room provides beautiful natural light providing a perfect space for an open living/kitchen environment. White glossy tiles & a matte marble finish compliments bathroom details for both bedrooms. The larger garden facing bedroom can accommodate a king sized bed while utilizing the second room as a perfect home office or second bedroom. 793 Sterling Place is conveniently located between coveted Nostrand & Rogers Avenue providing easy access to local neighborhood restaurants, cafes, shops and transportation (S, 2, 3, 4, 5).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 793 Sterling Place have any available units?
793 Sterling Place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 793 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
793 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 793 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 793 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 793 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 793 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 793 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 793 Sterling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 793 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 793 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 793 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 793 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 793 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 793 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 793 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 793 Sterling Place does not have units with air conditioning.
