Brooklyn, NY
79 Bridge Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

79 Bridge Street

79 Bridge Street · (785) 550-9251
Brooklyn
Location

79 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Vinegar Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Please contact me for a video tour!

True loft-living in DUMBO/Vinegar Hill - welcome home to this 915 sq.ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom beauty at 79 Bridge St., the perfect marriage of authentic loft living and modern amenities. . With exceptional light and space, 11 ft. ceilings, and updated kitchen and bathroom, you'll be as comfortable at home as you have always dreamed of being. It's the perfect marriage of authentic loft living and modern amenities.

Located in the sought after Bridges Condominium. A well-managed building, award winning in design with a unique tranquil open-air interior courtyard and a common roof deck with views of Manhattan and Brooklyn. There is a laundry room on four of the six floors and parking and a bike room in the basement. The condo is also conveniently located just one block from the York street F train station and three blocks from the High street A train station. There is also a CitiBike station one block from the building, the Ferry is nearby, and Brooklyn Bridge Park's 85-acres are just two blocks away. Come enjoy the most picturesque neighborhood in all of Brooklyn!,Rare Opportunity To Rent An Authentic Loft!

An exceptionally bright and airy west facing large one bedroom/CONVERTIBLE-two 915 square foot loft, boasting iconic views of the Manhattan Bridge, Freedom Tower (1WTC) and DUMBO through over-sized windows.

Currently used as a one bedroom, this large home also offers options for adding another small bedroom, home office, nursery or to enjoy it as is.

Enter this home and your eyes are drawn to the 11 ft high-ceilings and the incredible light that illuminates the space. This beautiful home has gorgeous aged solid red oak floors throughout and original exposed brick walls. The chef's kitchen features honed white Carrera marble countertops and breakfast bar, solid maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances; the perfect kitchen for creating culinary masterpieces. Equally matched by an all-white classic modern bath with exquisite white marble flooring and a full-sized tub.

This home is the perfect marriage of an authentic Loft and Modern Amenities.

No fee.

Pets upon approval.

Located in the sought after Bridges Condominium. A well-managed building, award winning in design with a unique tranquil open-air interior courtyard and a common roof deck with views of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

There is a laundry room on four of the six floors and a bike room in the basement.

It is in the ever-popular DUMBO/Vinegar Hill Neighborhood, conveniently located just one block from the York street F train station and three blocks from the High street A train station.

There is also a CitiBike station one block from the building and Brooklyn Bridge Park's 85-acres are just two blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Bridge Street have any available units?
79 Bridge Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Bridge Street have?
Some of 79 Bridge Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
79 Bridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Bridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 79 Bridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 79 Bridge Street does offer parking.
Does 79 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Bridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 79 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 79 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 79 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Bridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Bridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Bridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
