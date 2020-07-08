All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

783 Knickerbocker Ave

783 Knickerbocker Avenue · (971) 336-8348
Location

783 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
Luxury 1.5 beds 1 bath in Loft Duplex - Property Id: 306411

1.5 Bed / 1 Bath at 783 Knickerbocker Ave - Unit: 402 in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Halsey St (L). Introducing The Alhambra Luxury Lofts in Bushwick. These fully renovated lofts feature floor to ceiling windows, 16+ ft ceilings, extra large bedrooms, integrated lighting, hardwood floors and unique layouts. The Alhambra is just steps away from the L train at Halsey and a short walk from the J and M trains. Neighborhood favorites such as Nowadays, Father Knows best, Caffeine underground and houdini kitchen We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
Central A/C
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Laundry in building
Outdoor Space
Shared backyard
Patio
Stone countertops
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Duplex
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/783-knickerbocker-ave-brooklyn-ny/306411
Property Id 306411

(RLNE5964931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Knickerbocker Ave have any available units?
783 Knickerbocker Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 783 Knickerbocker Ave have?
Some of 783 Knickerbocker Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Knickerbocker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
783 Knickerbocker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Knickerbocker Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 783 Knickerbocker Ave is pet friendly.
Does 783 Knickerbocker Ave offer parking?
No, 783 Knickerbocker Ave does not offer parking.
Does 783 Knickerbocker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 783 Knickerbocker Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Knickerbocker Ave have a pool?
No, 783 Knickerbocker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 783 Knickerbocker Ave have accessible units?
No, 783 Knickerbocker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Knickerbocker Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 Knickerbocker Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 783 Knickerbocker Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 783 Knickerbocker Ave has units with air conditioning.
