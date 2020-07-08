Amenities

1.5 Bed / 1 Bath at 783 Knickerbocker Ave - Unit: 402 in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Halsey St (L). Introducing The Alhambra Luxury Lofts in Bushwick. These fully renovated lofts feature floor to ceiling windows, 16+ ft ceilings, extra large bedrooms, integrated lighting, hardwood floors and unique layouts. The Alhambra is just steps away from the L train at Halsey and a short walk from the J and M trains. Neighborhood favorites such as Nowadays, Father Knows best, Caffeine underground and houdini kitchen We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.



