Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
78 South 1st Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:19 AM

78 South 1st Street

78 South 1st Street · (718) 913-6112
Location

78 South 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
yoga
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
yoga
This is a pre-war wallk-up co-op building with 29 units built in 1911. It is situated in a prime location, minutes away from the Bedford L as well as the Marcy JMZ subway stops and a plethora of restaurants and bars.It is true one bedroom that could be flexed into two bedroom apartment. Or the flexed space could just be used as a guest-room.One of the most popular places that is close by Is Domino Park. It is a perfect place to practice yoga, Or just to enjoy breathtaking Manhattan Skyline views.This lovingly artfully renovated furnished apartment is on a 5th floor of a wallk-up building.This gem gives you a quiet and light filled-loft like design living. The apartment is smoke-free, Shoeless, And so sorry but no pets.Open Houses by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 South 1st Street have any available units?
78 South 1st Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 78 South 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 South 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 South 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 78 South 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 78 South 1st Street offer parking?
No, 78 South 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 78 South 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 South 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 South 1st Street have a pool?
No, 78 South 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 78 South 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 78 South 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 South 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 South 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 South 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 South 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
