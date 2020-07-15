78 South 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities yoga

This is a pre-war wallk-up co-op building with 29 units built in 1911. It is situated in a prime location, minutes away from the Bedford L as well as the Marcy JMZ subway stops and a plethora of restaurants and bars.It is true one bedroom that could be flexed into two bedroom apartment. Or the flexed space could just be used as a guest-room.One of the most popular places that is close by Is Domino Park. It is a perfect place to practice yoga, Or just to enjoy breathtaking Manhattan Skyline views.This lovingly artfully renovated furnished apartment is on a 5th floor of a wallk-up building.This gem gives you a quiet and light filled-loft like design living. The apartment is smoke-free, Shoeless, And so sorry but no pets.Open Houses by appointment only.