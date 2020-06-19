770 Saint Marks Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

-Live in this this amazing flex-office 3 bedroom- -3rd floor of a Beautiful Pre-war Elevator Building--Prime Crown Heights location- -This apartment has amazing light with a lot of windows--Large living room, eat in kitchen with granite counter-tops- -Large bedrooms--770 St Marks Avenue features a live-in super and laundry facilities--Ample Parking Out in Front of the Building-You are steps from the A/C/2/3/5 trains. Nearby attractions include Prospect Park, Barclays Center, and an array of great shops and Bars Shares Welcome Guarantors Accepted Fast/Easy approval Process Walls Allowed Laundry Elevator Pets AllowedMassive Apartment Flex Three Bedroom Amazing Price Amazing LocationREQUEST VIDEOEmail, Text or for the Fastest Response Just call me to REQUEST VIDEO livingny112678