770 Saint Marks Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:06 AM

770 Saint Marks Avenue

770 Saint Marks Avenue · (646) 468-5907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

770 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
-Live in this this amazing flex-office 3 bedroom- -3rd floor of a Beautiful Pre-war Elevator Building--Prime Crown Heights location- -This apartment has amazing light with a lot of windows--Large living room, eat in kitchen with granite counter-tops- -Large bedrooms--770 St Marks Avenue features a live-in super and laundry facilities--Ample Parking Out in Front of the Building-You are steps from the A/C/2/3/5 trains. Nearby attractions include Prospect Park, Barclays Center, and an array of great shops and Bars Shares Welcome Guarantors Accepted Fast/Easy approval Process Walls Allowed Laundry Elevator Pets AllowedMassive Apartment Flex Three Bedroom Amazing Price Amazing LocationREQUEST VIDEOEmail, Text or for the Fastest Response Just call me to REQUEST VIDEO livingny112678

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
770 Saint Marks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 770 Saint Marks Avenue have?
Some of 770 Saint Marks Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
770 Saint Marks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 770 Saint Marks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 770 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 770 Saint Marks Avenue does offer parking.
Does 770 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 770 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 770 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 770 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 770 Saint Marks Avenue has units with air conditioning.
