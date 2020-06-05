767 Park Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Excellent deal in Crown Heights. Newly renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath apartment with sparkling sunlight; hardwood floors; spacious rooms; good closet space; charming exposed brick; beautifully designed kitchen with sleek chocolate cabinets; granite counter tops; excellent storage and GE stainless steel appliance package. No dishwasher.Steps away from the 2,3,4,5 train lines and all things delicious and fun in Crown Heights-- Chevala's, Glady's, Catfish, Barboncino, The Crown Inn, Franklin Park and so much more!Heat and hot water included. Available for immediate occupancy. This apartment is a no brainer. Rent is $2,550. Finally... Welcome Home!