All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 767 Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
767 Park Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

767 Park Place

767 Park Place · (718) 923-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

767 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Excellent deal in Crown Heights. Newly renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath apartment with sparkling sunlight; hardwood floors; spacious rooms; good closet space; charming exposed brick; beautifully designed kitchen with sleek chocolate cabinets; granite counter tops; excellent storage and GE stainless steel appliance package. No dishwasher.Steps away from the 2,3,4,5 train lines and all things delicious and fun in Crown Heights-- Chevala's, Glady's, Catfish, Barboncino, The Crown Inn, Franklin Park and so much more!Heat and hot water included. Available for immediate occupancy. This apartment is a no brainer. Rent is $2,550. Finally... Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Park Place have any available units?
767 Park Place has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 767 Park Place have?
Some of 767 Park Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
767 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 767 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 767 Park Place offer parking?
No, 767 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 767 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 767 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Park Place have a pool?
No, 767 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 767 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 767 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 767 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 767 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 767 Park Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity