Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel coffee bar range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

*INQUIRE WITHIN FOR VIDEO TOUR*.Features : Located on a quiet tree lined block. Oversized Eat In Kitchen Stainless Steel Stove Fridge Space enough to fit a 6 person Dining table. OUT DOOR BACK YRD SPACE INCLUDED! RARE!!!King Sized Bedroom and full sized another closet in every bedroom. Polished Hardwood floors through out . Additional Parking Available 250 Extra! Steps to top restaurants coffee shops supermarkets 24 hr diners 86th Street Shopping District Near Dyker Park Golf Couse. I278 BQE Expressway Path x27 X37 Express city busses. B8 B16 B1 B63 B64 busses. Steps to Fort Hamilton Parkway restaurants 24 hour convenient stores Fruit and Vegetable affordable markets and diners. Near Belt Parkway entrance short drive to 86th Street BQExpressway. Please contact me: Magner1030