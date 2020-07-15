75 16th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully kept 2 bedroom apartment available for August 1st

First showings coming soon!



Sunny, bright and spacious. Located 2 blocks from Prospect Ave station on 4th ave. Close to local gyms, shopping and entertainment throughout the neighborhood.



This gorgeous unit features:

- Brand new Kitchen

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- Large living room

- Heat, hot water and gas are included

- Modern and spacious bathroom

- 1 closet in the apartment



Virtual showings available while unit is tenanted.

Please note there is a broker fee for this apartment.,Beautiful newly renovated two bedroom apartment in Park Slope



This amazing apartment features hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, nice size bedrooms, and sunny kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, mosaic backsplash and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Bathroom is modern and fully tiled.



Sorry, NO PETS!



Great location!

Near B 37 bus and short distance 4th Avenue train station offering the F, G and R trains