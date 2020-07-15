All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 75 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
75 16th Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

75 16th Street

75 16th Street · (917) 717-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Gowanus
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

75 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully kept 2 bedroom apartment available for August 1st
First showings coming soon!

Sunny, bright and spacious. Located 2 blocks from Prospect Ave station on 4th ave. Close to local gyms, shopping and entertainment throughout the neighborhood.

This gorgeous unit features:
- Brand new Kitchen
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Large living room
- Heat, hot water and gas are included
- Modern and spacious bathroom
- 1 closet in the apartment

Virtual showings available while unit is tenanted.
Please note there is a broker fee for this apartment.,Beautiful newly renovated two bedroom apartment in Park Slope

This amazing apartment features hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, nice size bedrooms, and sunny kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, mosaic backsplash and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Bathroom is modern and fully tiled.

Sorry, NO PETS!

Great location!
Near B 37 bus and short distance 4th Avenue train station offering the F, G and R trains

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 16th Street have any available units?
75 16th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 16th Street have?
Some of 75 16th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 75 16th Street offer parking?
No, 75 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 75 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 16th Street have a pool?
No, 75 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 75 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 75 16th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity