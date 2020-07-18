740 Evergreen Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Recently Constructed Luxury True 3 Bedroom with ROOF TOP DECK and In Unit Laundry. *The Living Space- Large and Beautiful with no detail overlooked, featuring wide plank oak flooring, over-sized windows with built in solar sunshades, and recessed lighting.*KITCHEN- Stainless steel appliances with large gas range grill, dishwasher, open layout, and marble counter tops, perfectly placed island, and tile back-splash.*3 Bedrooms- True 3 Bedroom.*1.5 Bathrooms- Marble and tile with art deco sinks, condo style finishes.*ROOF TOP DECK- Large enough for table and chairs.*AMENITIES- In unit washer dryer, central air and heat, solar window shades, and 2 floors of living space.*Train Access- L OR J/Z