Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
740 Evergreen Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

740 Evergreen Avenue

740 Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

740 Evergreen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Recently Constructed Luxury True 3 Bedroom with ROOF TOP DECK and In Unit Laundry. *The Living Space- Large and Beautiful with no detail overlooked, featuring wide plank oak flooring, over-sized windows with built in solar sunshades, and recessed lighting.*KITCHEN- Stainless steel appliances with large gas range grill, dishwasher, open layout, and marble counter tops, perfectly placed island, and tile back-splash.*3 Bedrooms- True 3 Bedroom.*1.5 Bathrooms- Marble and tile with art deco sinks, condo style finishes.*ROOF TOP DECK- Large enough for table and chairs.*AMENITIES- In unit washer dryer, central air and heat, solar window shades, and 2 floors of living space.*Train Access- L OR J/Z

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
740 Evergreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 740 Evergreen Avenue have?
Some of 740 Evergreen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
740 Evergreen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Evergreen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 740 Evergreen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 740 Evergreen Avenue offer parking?
No, 740 Evergreen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 740 Evergreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Evergreen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Evergreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 740 Evergreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 740 Evergreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 740 Evergreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Evergreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Evergreen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Evergreen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 740 Evergreen Avenue has units with air conditioning.
