74 De Sales Pl 2L

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Brand New True Three bedroom in Bushwick - Property Id: 177655



Brand New 3 Bedroom Apartment in Bushwick.



This newly renovated unit is updated with stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, new hardwood floors, and central air.



There is also laundry and a gym in the basement.



Super close to the L train J,M,Z, A and the bus.



To view this unit contact me to schedule an exclusive appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177655

Property Id 177655



(RLNE5825179)