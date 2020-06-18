All apartments in Brooklyn
74 De Sales Pl 2L
74 De Sales Pl 2L

74 De Sales Pl · (347) 283-8108
Location

74 De Sales Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2L · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Brand New True Three bedroom in Bushwick - Property Id: 177655

Brand New 3 Bedroom Apartment in Bushwick.

This newly renovated unit is updated with stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, new hardwood floors, and central air.

There is also laundry and a gym in the basement.

Super close to the L train J,M,Z, A and the bus.

To view this unit contact me to schedule an exclusive appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177655
Property Id 177655

(RLNE5825179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 De Sales Pl 2L have any available units?
74 De Sales Pl 2L has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 De Sales Pl 2L have?
Some of 74 De Sales Pl 2L's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 De Sales Pl 2L currently offering any rent specials?
74 De Sales Pl 2L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 De Sales Pl 2L pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 De Sales Pl 2L is pet friendly.
Does 74 De Sales Pl 2L offer parking?
No, 74 De Sales Pl 2L does not offer parking.
Does 74 De Sales Pl 2L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 De Sales Pl 2L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 De Sales Pl 2L have a pool?
No, 74 De Sales Pl 2L does not have a pool.
Does 74 De Sales Pl 2L have accessible units?
No, 74 De Sales Pl 2L does not have accessible units.
Does 74 De Sales Pl 2L have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 De Sales Pl 2L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 De Sales Pl 2L have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 De Sales Pl 2L has units with air conditioning.
