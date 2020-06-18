Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available August 1st



Private double-wide home on a single floor of a boutique building in the heart of Carroll Gardens with soaring ceilings. The home is on one of the "Place" blocks with large front gardens that gave the neighborhood its name. The expansive living space offers a master suite with a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, two additional generously-sized bedrooms and a second full bathroom(with full sized washer/dryer).



The large kitchen is outfitted with brand new cabinets, Viking stove and GE refrigerator. There is a separate windowed dining room and the living room is flooded with natural light from three large windows overlooking the private, landscaped garden.



74 3rd Place is located two blocks from the F and G trains and steps to all of the shopping and dining the neighborhood has to offer. From the local pastry shops to the fresh mozzarella di bufala from Caputo's, you are in a village-like area with all the necessary amenities.



Pets welcome as long as they are well behaved and trained.



No smokers please.