Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

74 3RD PLACE

74 3rd Place · (212) 452-6267
Location

74 3rd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available August 1st

Private double-wide home on a single floor of a boutique building in the heart of Carroll Gardens with soaring ceilings. The home is on one of the "Place" blocks with large front gardens that gave the neighborhood its name. The expansive living space offers a master suite with a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, two additional generously-sized bedrooms and a second full bathroom(with full sized washer/dryer).

The large kitchen is outfitted with brand new cabinets, Viking stove and GE refrigerator. There is a separate windowed dining room and the living room is flooded with natural light from three large windows overlooking the private, landscaped garden.

74 3rd Place is located two blocks from the F and G trains and steps to all of the shopping and dining the neighborhood has to offer. From the local pastry shops to the fresh mozzarella di bufala from Caputo's, you are in a village-like area with all the necessary amenities.

Pets welcome as long as they are well behaved and trained.

No smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 3RD PLACE have any available units?
74 3RD PLACE has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 74 3RD PLACE have?
Some of 74 3RD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 3RD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
74 3RD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 3RD PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 3RD PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 74 3RD PLACE offer parking?
No, 74 3RD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 74 3RD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 3RD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 3RD PLACE have a pool?
No, 74 3RD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 74 3RD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 74 3RD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 74 3RD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 3RD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 3RD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 3RD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
