All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 735 Dean Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
735 Dean Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

735 Dean Street

735 Dean Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

735 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to live in this converted Firehouse condominium in Brooklyn. 1880 pre-war building that was originally home to the Engine Company 219. Firehouse 735 is located on a tree-lined street around the corner from all restaurants, stores and excitement on Vanderbilt Ave. The location couldnt be any better in Prospect Heights. Close to all transportation to get around BK and Manhattan. Top of the line appliances throughout the apartment with your own washer/dryer. The apartment has a private roof deck that is only shared with 1 other apartment.

Great location, great apartment, and no board application required. Extremely quick approval, and available July 1st, 2020.,Rare opportunity to live in this converted Firehouse condominium in Brooklyn. 1880 pre-war building that was originally home to the Engine Company 219. Firehouse 735 is located on a tree-lined street around the corner from all restaurants, stores and excitement on Vanderbilt Ave. The location couldnt be any better in Prospect Heights. Close to all transportation to get around BK and Manhattan. Top of the line appliances throughout the apartment with your own washer/dryer. The apartment has a private roof deck that is only shared with 1 other apartment.

Great location, great apartment, and no board application required. Extremely quick approval, and available July 1st, 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Dean Street have any available units?
735 Dean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 735 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
735 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 735 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 735 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 735 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 735 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Dean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 735 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 735 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 735 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology