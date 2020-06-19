735 Dean Street

Amenities

Great location, great apartment, and no board application required. Extremely quick approval, and available July 1st, 2020.,Rare opportunity to live in this converted Firehouse condominium in Brooklyn. 1880 pre-war building that was originally home to the Engine Company 219. Firehouse 735 is located on a tree-lined street around the corner from all restaurants, stores and excitement on Vanderbilt Ave. The location couldnt be any better in Prospect Heights. Close to all transportation to get around BK and Manhattan. Top of the line appliances throughout the apartment with your own washer/dryer. The apartment has a private roof deck that is only shared with 1 other apartment.



