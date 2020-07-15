All apartments in Brooklyn
72 Roebling Street
72 Roebling Street

Location

72 Roebling Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$5,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained, modern & bright, and 1 stop to Manhattan on the L train! Just bring your toothbrush and a change of clothes!This furnished two bedroom condo sublet at 72 Roebling Street features two full baths with a deep soaking tub, a common roof deck with stunning views of Manhattan, and a Juliet balcony off the master bedroom. Located in North Williamsburg, this stunning one floor walk-up is furnished with Hellman-Chang furniture throughout, and a large flat-screen tv in both the main living area and the master suite. The kitchen boasts GE Profile stainless steel refrigerator, microwave/convection oven, dishwasher, and four-burner range, wood cabinetry, as well as Nero Impala black granite countertops and backsplash. Oversized windows offer incredible light throughout the home, while gorgeous 4 inch Brazilian oak floors, and a GE washer/dryer unit thoughtfully tucked away in one of the unit's many closets, round out the features.Roebling Square is pet-friendly 8 unit condo, and is located just one block from the Bedford L stop and just few blocks from the Metropolitan G. Apartment 2A is one flight up where the light and open space make this home feel like a sanctuary. 72 Roebling is ideally situated in North Williamsburg where you will be surrounded by fantastic restaurants, cafes, charming shops, cutting-edge art galleries, and McCarren Park. Every amenity of this superstar Brooklyn neighborhood awaits you just outside your doorstep.Offering lease terms from 3-24 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Roebling Street have any available units?
72 Roebling Street has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Roebling Street have?
Some of 72 Roebling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Roebling Street currently offering any rent specials?
72 Roebling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Roebling Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Roebling Street is pet friendly.
Does 72 Roebling Street offer parking?
No, 72 Roebling Street does not offer parking.
Does 72 Roebling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Roebling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Roebling Street have a pool?
No, 72 Roebling Street does not have a pool.
Does 72 Roebling Street have accessible units?
No, 72 Roebling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Roebling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Roebling Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Roebling Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Roebling Street does not have units with air conditioning.
