Beautifully maintained, modern & bright, and 1 stop to Manhattan on the L train! Just bring your toothbrush and a change of clothes!This furnished two bedroom condo sublet at 72 Roebling Street features two full baths with a deep soaking tub, a common roof deck with stunning views of Manhattan, and a Juliet balcony off the master bedroom. Located in North Williamsburg, this stunning one floor walk-up is furnished with Hellman-Chang furniture throughout, and a large flat-screen tv in both the main living area and the master suite. The kitchen boasts GE Profile stainless steel refrigerator, microwave/convection oven, dishwasher, and four-burner range, wood cabinetry, as well as Nero Impala black granite countertops and backsplash. Oversized windows offer incredible light throughout the home, while gorgeous 4 inch Brazilian oak floors, and a GE washer/dryer unit thoughtfully tucked away in one of the unit's many closets, round out the features.Roebling Square is pet-friendly 8 unit condo, and is located just one block from the Bedford L stop and just few blocks from the Metropolitan G. Apartment 2A is one flight up where the light and open space make this home feel like a sanctuary. 72 Roebling is ideally situated in North Williamsburg where you will be surrounded by fantastic restaurants, cafes, charming shops, cutting-edge art galleries, and McCarren Park. Every amenity of this superstar Brooklyn neighborhood awaits you just outside your doorstep.Offering lease terms from 3-24 months.