Brand new apartment for rent in Greenwood! Massive duplex less than 2 blocks from the train. Renovations just finished this week. Please note that this is a 4 bedroom apartment (ground floor+parlor level duplex). Downstairs has full ceiling height (8ft ceilings) and full windows that get great light.



Apartment features:

-4 Queen sized bedrooms with large closets and windows

-Hardwood flooring on the first level, Cesar stone marble downstairs

-Very large private backyard

-Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances as well as a dishwasher and microwave

-Washer and dryer IN UNIT

-Lots of common closet space for additional furniture

-2 living areas (or one large dining area and a large living area)



Seeing is believing! You wont find anything this large and renovated in the area!