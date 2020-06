Amenities

recently renovated clubhouse

Prime Dyker Heights location, minutes to I278. Close to N train's 62nd St Station. This is a newly renovated walk in unit with 8FT ceiling and a few windows. The commercial space will be suitable for establishing a doctor's office, community center, etc. Tenant pays for electricity and heat but water and property tax is included in rent.