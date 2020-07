Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Welcome to 70 Prospect Park West in Prime Park Slope!Newly Renovated, Sunny, Three Bedrooms with Two Full Bathrooms. The apartment comes with Stainless steel appliances including a Maytag Dishwasher and a Bosch stack-able Washer and Dryer. Central AC system, heat and hot water included. Beautiful unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and the Statute of Liberty. Elevator building, pet friendly. Available August 1st.