687 LINCOLN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Beautiful duplex on Lincoln please between Bedford & Rogers ave , on the Block of Union Market ,just 2 blocks to the Franklin ave 2,3,4,5,& Shuttle to A,C,B,Q. Just about 30 minutes to midtown . Steps to all bars & restaurants & great personal & daily need shopping plus fresh markets. Just 4 blocks to the botanic gardens & Museum , With quick access to Park slope, Fort Green Clintion hills & all parts of Brooklyn.



The unit has 2 extra large bedrooms that fit a king bed, with large dining area & kitchen plus a full bath. on the top level.Below is set up as a possible 3rd bedroom with lots of light thus it fits a king & lots of extra space. there is a beautiful living

/ reck space with a half bath. there is Launder outside the the lower level door. There is a beautiful garden plus the option of a roof deck