687 LINCOLN PLACE
687 LINCOLN PLACE

687 Lincoln Place · (917) 916-1340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

687 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful duplex on Lincoln please between Bedford & Rogers ave , on the Block of Union Market ,just 2 blocks to the Franklin ave 2,3,4,5,& Shuttle to A,C,B,Q. Just about 30 minutes to midtown . Steps to all bars & restaurants & great personal & daily need shopping plus fresh markets. Just 4 blocks to the botanic gardens & Museum , With quick access to Park slope, Fort Green Clintion hills & all parts of Brooklyn.

The unit has 2 extra large bedrooms that fit a king bed, with large dining area & kitchen plus a full bath. on the top level.Below is set up as a possible 3rd bedroom with lots of light thus it fits a king & lots of extra space. there is a beautiful living
/ reck space with a half bath. there is Launder outside the the lower level door. There is a beautiful garden plus the option of a roof deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 LINCOLN PLACE have any available units?
687 LINCOLN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 687 LINCOLN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
687 LINCOLN PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 LINCOLN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 687 LINCOLN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 687 LINCOLN PLACE offer parking?
No, 687 LINCOLN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 687 LINCOLN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 687 LINCOLN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 LINCOLN PLACE have a pool?
No, 687 LINCOLN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 687 LINCOLN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 687 LINCOLN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 687 LINCOLN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 687 LINCOLN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 687 LINCOLN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 687 LINCOLN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
