Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

687 Driggs Avenue

687 Driggs Ave · (646) 436-1265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

687 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-N · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with balconyThe building showcases industrial design elements, boasting a vibrant red brick facade and oversized black trimmed windows standing prominently on the corner of Driggs Avenue and Grand Street. Interiors feature spacious and modern kitchens fully equipped with premium stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and Ceaser stone counter-tops. Modern bathrooms are designed with floating custom vanities, soothing warm toned stone tiles, and deep soaking tubs. Located in the heart of Williamsburg's Grand Street just a short distance from entertainment, retail, great food, and good eats: this is an incredible location that offers the best of Williamsburg's lifestyle.East River waterfront and McCarren Park are within short distance, while Manhattan is only a stop away from home on the L or JMZ lines.- Brokers please CYOF -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 Driggs Avenue have any available units?
687 Driggs Avenue has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 687 Driggs Avenue have?
Some of 687 Driggs Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 Driggs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
687 Driggs Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 Driggs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 687 Driggs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 687 Driggs Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 687 Driggs Avenue does offer parking.
Does 687 Driggs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 Driggs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 Driggs Avenue have a pool?
No, 687 Driggs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 687 Driggs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 687 Driggs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 687 Driggs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 687 Driggs Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 687 Driggs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 687 Driggs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
