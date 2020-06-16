687 Driggs Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with balconyThe building showcases industrial design elements, boasting a vibrant red brick facade and oversized black trimmed windows standing prominently on the corner of Driggs Avenue and Grand Street. Interiors feature spacious and modern kitchens fully equipped with premium stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and Ceaser stone counter-tops. Modern bathrooms are designed with floating custom vanities, soothing warm toned stone tiles, and deep soaking tubs. Located in the heart of Williamsburg's Grand Street just a short distance from entertainment, retail, great food, and good eats: this is an incredible location that offers the best of Williamsburg's lifestyle.East River waterfront and McCarren Park are within short distance, while Manhattan is only a stop away from home on the L or JMZ lines.- Brokers please CYOF -