Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

686 Putnam Avenue

686 Putnam Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

686 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
coffee bar
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Designed, spacious and bright top floor 2-bedroom + 1-bath apartment with high ceilings and hardwood floors on a beautiful tree lined block in Bedford Stuyvesant.
This apartment is available now and can be rented either unfurnished at $2,650 or fully furnished at $2,850.
As soon as you enter this flat the charm of the old world combined with modern furnishing brings a special atmosphere to this place. The quiet living room is facing South and comes with an orignal and decorative fireplace. The windowed chef's kitchen is open on the living room and comes with a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and a washer & dryer. The master bedroom has a lot of charm with its slanted roof and a big closet.
The second bedroom comes with a small closet and is perfect for a child 's bedroom or an office. There are plenty of original details in this apartment such as crown moldings and shutters... This apartment is in very good condition and gets tons of light and sun all day long.
Tenants pay for their own heat (gas), cooking gas and electric.
The A and C trains to Manhattan are only 10 minutes away at Utica and the J train is 13 minutes away at Kosciusko. This apartment is located on a picturesque block, the epicenter of Bedford Stuyvesant's most vibrant neighborhood with all your local favorite restaurants, eateries and coffee shops around the corner: Saraghina, The Bakery, Peaches, Tepache, George-Andre Vintage Cafe, l"Antagoniste, Beso, Therapy Wine Bar, Eugene & Co., Chez Oskar to name a few.
Deal requirements: First month rent + 1 month security deposit + broker's fee.
Enjoy the video of this beautiful apartment and email me if you have any further questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
686 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 686 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 686 Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
686 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 686 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 686 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 686 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 686 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 686 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 686 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 686 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 686 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 686 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 686 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
