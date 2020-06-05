686 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors coffee bar fireplace furnished

Designed, spacious and bright top floor 2-bedroom + 1-bath apartment with high ceilings and hardwood floors on a beautiful tree lined block in Bedford Stuyvesant.

This apartment is available now and can be rented either unfurnished at $2,650 or fully furnished at $2,850.

As soon as you enter this flat the charm of the old world combined with modern furnishing brings a special atmosphere to this place. The quiet living room is facing South and comes with an orignal and decorative fireplace. The windowed chef's kitchen is open on the living room and comes with a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and a washer & dryer. The master bedroom has a lot of charm with its slanted roof and a big closet.

The second bedroom comes with a small closet and is perfect for a child 's bedroom or an office. There are plenty of original details in this apartment such as crown moldings and shutters... This apartment is in very good condition and gets tons of light and sun all day long.

Tenants pay for their own heat (gas), cooking gas and electric.

The A and C trains to Manhattan are only 10 minutes away at Utica and the J train is 13 minutes away at Kosciusko. This apartment is located on a picturesque block, the epicenter of Bedford Stuyvesant's most vibrant neighborhood with all your local favorite restaurants, eateries and coffee shops around the corner: Saraghina, The Bakery, Peaches, Tepache, George-Andre Vintage Cafe, l"Antagoniste, Beso, Therapy Wine Bar, Eugene & Co., Chez Oskar to name a few.

Deal requirements: First month rent + 1 month security deposit + broker's fee.

Enjoy the video of this beautiful apartment and email me if you have any further questions.