683 6th Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:00 AM

683 6th Avenue

683 6th Avenue · (347) 693-2399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

683 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
bike storage
bathtub
Available For an April 10th-15th Move in
Live off 6th Avenue in Greenwood Heights in this 1.5 bedrooms 1 bath on the 3rd floor(top floor) with large open kitchen, spacious living room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, bathroom with bathtub and window, plus storage space outside apartment door and bike storage in the entryway of the building. No utilities included with the rent.
Close to the trains, parks, and prospect park expressway. parking is easy and great restaurants and nightlife close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 6th Avenue have any available units?
683 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 683 6th Avenue have?
Some of 683 6th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
683 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 683 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 683 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 683 6th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 683 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 683 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 683 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 683 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 683 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 683 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 683 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 683 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
