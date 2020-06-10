683 6th Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking bike storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities parking bike storage

Available For an April 10th-15th Move in

Live off 6th Avenue in Greenwood Heights in this 1.5 bedrooms 1 bath on the 3rd floor(top floor) with large open kitchen, spacious living room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, bathroom with bathtub and window, plus storage space outside apartment door and bike storage in the entryway of the building. No utilities included with the rent.

Close to the trains, parks, and prospect park expressway. parking is easy and great restaurants and nightlife close by.