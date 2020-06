Amenities

KITCHENETTE, Sunny floor thru apartment with hardwood floors, large windows and two original decorative mantles. There is also a private bathroom with a shared washer and dryer. All utilities and cable included. Prime Ft. Greene, close to all transportation. Close to Brooklyn Hospital, The Barclay Center, Atlantic Mall, BAM, Ft. Greene Park, restaurants, shops and more. This apartment has a kitchenette not a full kitchen. Short term available .