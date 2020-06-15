All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 3 2020 at 6:48 PM

672 Saint Marks Avenue

672 Saint Marks Avenue · (718) 422-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

672 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020: Tastefully Remodeled & Restored Convertible Two Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Crown Heights. Situated in one of the most pristine residential tree-lined block lies a turn of the century, Pre-war Mansion built with Roman Brick & Limestone. This beautifully re-mastered home provided the modernistic design while keeping the restored historic original details. This unit boast high ceilings, classic exposed brick, decorative fireplaces, moldings, and parquet/original hardwood flooring. The open-plan kitchen and dining is accented with high-end stainless steel appliance, including hooded vent and dishwasher for the inner chef inside of you. Abundances of natural light pouring from the north facing windows. This unique flexible 2 bedroom can also be used as an expansive 1 bedroom unit. Laundry is easily accessible in the building. This beautiful Pre-War gem is surrounded by multiple subway lines (S, 3, A, C, 2, 4, 5), and steps away from the hottest/trendiest restaurants, cafs and bars such as Barboncino Pizza, Mayfield, The Crabby Shack, Catfish, Super Power, Crown Inn, Friends and Lovers and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 672 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
672 Saint Marks Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 672 Saint Marks Avenue have?
Some of 672 Saint Marks Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 672 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
672 Saint Marks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 672 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 672 Saint Marks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 672 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
No, 672 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 672 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 672 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 672 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 672 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 672 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 672 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 672 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 672 Saint Marks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 672 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 672 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
