672 Saint Marks Avenue

AVAILABLE APRIL 2020: Tastefully Remodeled & Restored Convertible Two Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Crown Heights. Situated in one of the most pristine residential tree-lined block lies a turn of the century, Pre-war Mansion built with Roman Brick & Limestone. This beautifully re-mastered home provided the modernistic design while keeping the restored historic original details. This unit boast high ceilings, classic exposed brick, decorative fireplaces, moldings, and parquet/original hardwood flooring. The open-plan kitchen and dining is accented with high-end stainless steel appliance, including hooded vent and dishwasher for the inner chef inside of you. Abundances of natural light pouring from the north facing windows. This unique flexible 2 bedroom can also be used as an expansive 1 bedroom unit. Laundry is easily accessible in the building. This beautiful Pre-War gem is surrounded by multiple subway lines (S, 3, A, C, 2, 4, 5), and steps away from the hottest/trendiest restaurants, cafs and bars such as Barboncino Pizza, Mayfield, The Crabby Shack, Catfish, Super Power, Crown Inn, Friends and Lovers and more.