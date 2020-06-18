Amenities
NO FEE! BEST 2BR DEAL IN GREENPOINT!
Just one block from the newly developed waterfront park, vibrant Franklin Street and the East River Ferry! Sunny and quiet two-bedroom apartment with North and South exposures and an excellent closet space. Unit C offers a smart layout with two good-size bedrooms, a dining area that can easily accommodate a large dining table and a very comfortable large living room. It is flooded with natural light throughout the day streaming in from 6 large windows.
67 Huron Street located on a quiet tree-lined block in prime Greenpoint's waterfront area the hottest neighborhood in Brooklyn just a few blocks from parks, playgrounds, bars, restaurants and shops on Franklin Street and just a short walk to subway and the East River ferry that will take you to Manhattan in 15 minutes. Contact us today for more details.