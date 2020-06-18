All apartments in Brooklyn
67 Huron Street

67 Huron Street · (646) 436-5625
Location

67 Huron Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
NO FEE! BEST 2BR DEAL IN GREENPOINT!
Just one block from the newly developed waterfront park, vibrant Franklin Street and the East River Ferry! Sunny and quiet two-bedroom apartment with North and South exposures and an excellent closet space. Unit C offers a smart layout with two good-size bedrooms, a dining area that can easily accommodate a large dining table and a very comfortable large living room. It is flooded with natural light throughout the day streaming in from 6 large windows.
67 Huron Street located on a quiet tree-lined block in prime Greenpoint's waterfront area the hottest neighborhood in Brooklyn just a few blocks from parks, playgrounds, bars, restaurants and shops on Franklin Street and just a short walk to subway and the East River ferry that will take you to Manhattan in 15 minutes. Contact us today for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Huron Street have any available units?
67 Huron Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 67 Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 Huron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Huron Street pet-friendly?
No, 67 Huron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 67 Huron Street offer parking?
No, 67 Huron Street does not offer parking.
Does 67 Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Huron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Huron Street have a pool?
No, 67 Huron Street does not have a pool.
Does 67 Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 67 Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Huron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Huron Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Huron Street does not have units with air conditioning.
