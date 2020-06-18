Amenities

playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground

NO FEE! BEST 2BR DEAL IN GREENPOINT!

Just one block from the newly developed waterfront park, vibrant Franklin Street and the East River Ferry! Sunny and quiet two-bedroom apartment with North and South exposures and an excellent closet space. Unit C offers a smart layout with two good-size bedrooms, a dining area that can easily accommodate a large dining table and a very comfortable large living room. It is flooded with natural light throughout the day streaming in from 6 large windows.

67 Huron Street located on a quiet tree-lined block in prime Greenpoint's waterfront area the hottest neighborhood in Brooklyn just a few blocks from parks, playgrounds, bars, restaurants and shops on Franklin Street and just a short walk to subway and the East River ferry that will take you to Manhattan in 15 minutes. Contact us today for more details.