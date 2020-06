Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom/1.5 bath with outdoor space in Crown Heights! 3 bed duplex with a huge basement and laundry in unit. The backyard will be great for entertaining guests (shared backyard space with 1 other unit). Great closet space and stainless steel appliances. Steps away from tons of restaurants, bars, cafes and the 2/3/4/5 lines!*Available for a July 1st move-in date. Showing ONLY by video tour due to Covid regulations (we are unable to show tenant occupied units).