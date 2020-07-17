All apartments in Brooklyn
655 Sixth Avenue.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

655 Sixth Avenue

655 6th Avenue · (212) 726-0786
Location

655 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$9,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
concierge
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
Welcome home to this bright, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom eastern-facing loft with 13-foot ceilings in Flatiron's historic O'Neill Building. Anchored by two oversized windows overlooking Sixth Avenue, the chef's kitchen is complete with Viking, Zephyr and Sub-Zero appliances, as well as a beautiful Carrera marble island open to the expansive living/dining room.

The corner master bedroom features a bonus alcove study and en-suite bathroom with soaking tub, double vanity and separate stall shower. The second bedroom is equally beautiful and large, with original cast iron columns and architectural views. Additional luxuries include an in-unit washer/dryer and separate 10' x 7' storage room located on the same floor.

Originally built in 1887, The O'Neill Building was converted in 2007 into 49 condominium residences and offers a full-time doorman and concierge, as well as a beautifully landscaped roof garden with outdoor kitchen, dining space and breathtaking city views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 655 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
655 Sixth Avenue has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 655 Sixth Avenue have?
Some of 655 Sixth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, concierge, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
655 Sixth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 655 Sixth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 655 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
No, 655 Sixth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 655 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 Sixth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 655 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 655 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 655 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Sixth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Sixth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 Sixth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

