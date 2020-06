Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Hard to find live work space!! Available now.!1-10 year lease terms available.Space has a mixed use certificate of occupancy for living and commercial working; live in the back studio space and run your business from the front retail space.The space has 2 bathrooms; one half bath in the front space and a private full bathroom in the rear space. The kitchen has a stove and refrigerator. The outdoor space is private use for this unit and has a side gate for access.